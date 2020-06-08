Washington County— The Washington County Health Department (WCHD) announce additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. on June 8. All individuals and all contacts will be monitored by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 82 COVID-19 cases in Washington County with 46 of those being associated with a long-term care facility. As of June 5 13 of the total cases have recovered.

• 28-year-old female

• 55-year-old male

• 64-year-old male

• 88-year-old female

• 50-year-old-male

• 63-year-old male

• 12-year-old male

• 42-year-old female

• 30-year-old female

• 63-year-old female

• 58-year-old female

• 57-year-old male

• 77-year-old female