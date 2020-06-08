CHIPLEY - On June 3, the Washington County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the address of 773 Orange Street, Chipley assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

After the home was secured investigators entered the residence and conducted a search. The execution of the search warrant resulted in the arrest of Stacy T. Blackmon, 44, of Chipley, and Lacy V. Adams, 37, of Graceville on narcotics related charges.

Blackmon has been charged with Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a convicted felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

Adams has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.