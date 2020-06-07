This compilation of tweets shows a waterspout moving ashore Sunday morning in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Waterspout at Gulf Shores near Sea N Suds at 8:40a CT… video from Nathan Richardson pic.twitter.com/HLJI41o0ax— James Spann (@spann) June 7, 2020
New video of the waterspout at Gulf Shores from Chase Higginbotham pic.twitter.com/8NZVJOQv24— James Spann (@spann) June 7, 2020
Water spout forming near Sea ‘n Suds @spann pic.twitter.com/mFNuFqEIuL— Dayla Rainwater (@dmrainh2o) June 7, 2020
Water Spout in Gulf Shores @spann #Cristobal pic.twitter.com/uzAIN8nKxN— Adam Blevins (@itsblev) June 7, 2020
Another view of the Gulf Shores waterspout… from Chelsea Moore pic.twitter.com/hOulxUXl8J— James Spann (@spann) June 7, 2020
Water spout in Gulf Shores. @weatherchannel @Ginger_Zee @SamChampion @wxornotBG @NWSMobile @NWS pic.twitter.com/vcOebcusXA— angiejordan (@44bama) June 7, 2020
