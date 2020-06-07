Hundreds of protesters gather in Government Plaza to protest for racial justice.

Hundreds of protesters converged in Government Plaza on Sunday, summing up a week of peaceful protests in Tuscaloosa with a rally and march. The mixed crowd of white, black and other racial groups stretched for at least a block and a half as they marched to bring awareness to the plight of black Americans who have suffered unequal justice at the hands of police in various parts of the nation.

The T-Town Peaceful Protest was organized by Ebony Rice and Qadeem Hassan, two young people who have a vision to see permanent change come not only to Tuscaloosa but to the nation as a whole.

“I’m hoping to emphasize the message that’s already started this week. I feel the turnout and positivity so far in Tuscaloosa is really enlightening to this town. Today, we are just trying to continue that and make sure people know that we will continue doing this after we finish out here today,” Hassan said.

The rally featured a number of speakers and had voter registration and census tables as part of the event. Both organizers emphasized the need for people to vote to effect permanent change.

“We are mainly trying to get this message out to the younger generation because I think some of us don’t recognize the importance of voting. They just know about the presidential elections but we want to get the community involved to elect people who really care about out community,” Rice said.

Hassan added, “I think right now, especially for the the state of Alabama, that we get behind voting, not only on the national level but especially on the local level.”

The marchers made two laps on the streets around Government Plaza chanting the now-familiar slogans of “No Justice, No Peace,” and “I Can’t Breathe,” reflecting the words of George Floyd spoken to Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as he died from an apparent asphyxiation beneath the officer’s knee.

Both Hassan and Rice said they organized Sunday’s rally to bring together the community to put an end to the kind of racial injustice they said led to Floyd’s death.

“It takes us as community because we can’t be the only race emphasizing what’s going on. If all of us come together from different races and recognize what the issues are, people will be like ’Hey, yeah, the same issues are repeating over and over again.’ Hopefully if the people from all races get together it will create a positive change,” Rice said.

“I feel this is the most progressive the white community in Tuscaloosa and Alabama has been with speaking out on injustice, police brutality and the fairness not being in the system. I believe it is very important for the white community to come out and be a part of things like this,” Hassan said.