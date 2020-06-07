Sunday

Jun 7, 2020 at 11:37 AM


It was the fifth day in a row the number of new cases exceeded 1,000.

A Washington County resident was the sole COVID-19 related death reported in the Florida Panhandle on Saturday, bringing to seven the number of people in that county who have died so far, officials say.


Meanwhile, the state continued to rack up four-figure increases in the number of new cases, with 1,180 additional people testing positive for the presence of the virus, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. That brings Florida’s total to 63,938.


Fortunately only 12 new deaths were reported on Saturday. The coronavirus death toll in Florida now stands at an even 2,700.


Meanwhile, nine new cases were reported in Okaloosa County, followed by seven in Bay County. Other counties recorded few or no changes from Saturday.


Here are the numbers for each county:


---


Santa Rosa County


Number of cases: 258, one more than Saturday


Hospitalizations: 25, unchanged


Deaths: 9, unchanged


.


Milton: 159, one more than Saturday


Navarre: 41, one more than Saturday


Gulf Breeze: 30, revised downward by one from Saturday


Pace: 17, unchanged


---


Okaloosa County


Number of cases: 262, nine more than Saturday


Hospitalizations: 42, one more than Saturday


Deaths: 6, unchanged


.


Fort Walton Beach: 104, three more than Saturday


Destin: 40, three more than Saturday


Crestview: 35, one more than Saturday


Niceville: 30, unchanged


Shalimar: 17, unchanged


Mary Esther: 16, one more than Saturday


---


Walton County


Number of cases: 130, unchanged


Hospitalizations: 19, two more than Saturday


Deaths: 9, unchanged


.


DeFuniak Springs: 80, unchanged


Santa Rosa Beach: 20, unchanged


Freeport: 7, unchanged


---


Bay County


Number of cases: 130, seven more than Saturday


Hospitalizations: 15, two more than Saturday


Deaths: 4, unchanged


.


Panama City: 78, three more than Saturday


Panama City Beach: 20, one more than Saturday


Lynn Haven: 12, one more than Saturday


---


Holmes County


Number of cases: 30, unchanged


Hospitalizations: 1, unchanged


Deaths: 0


---


Washington County


Number of cases: 84, one more than Saturday


Hospitalizations: 15, one more than Saturday


Deaths: 7, one more than Saturday


---


Franklin County


Number of cases: 2, unchanged


Hospitalizations: 0


Deaths: 0


---


Gulf County


Number of cases: 6, three more than Saturday


Hospitalizations: 0


Deaths: 0


Cities with fewer than five cases were not listed.