On June 9, 1964, police officers used tear gas, and assisted by an angry mob, brutalized black citizens attempting to march from First African Baptist to the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse to protest segregated water fountains and restrooms in the new county courthouse. The event is now known as Bloody Tuesday.

• The Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History and Reconciliation Foundation maintains a website with oral histories from some of those involved with Bloody Tuesday and other local history, along with a brochure outlining the 18 stops on the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Trail, and more, at www.civilrightstuscaloosa.org.

• Giggie regularly returns to a couple of sources from Dr. King, his famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” and the somewhat extended version of that, King’s book “Why We Can’t Wait.” He also suggests Rebecca Diane McWhorter’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning book “Carry Me Home: Birmingham, Alabama, the Climactic Battle of the Civil Rights Revolution”; John Lewis’ autobiography ”Walking With the Wind“; and Bryan Stevenson’s ”Just Mercy.“ More on King’s life and philosophies can be found at www.thekingcenter.org.

• Lewis suggests reading the 1901 Alabama Constitution, longest and most-amended of its kind still operating in the world. “You’ll be appalled at what it says, how many times people have tried to change it, and failed,” he said.

• Steele and Giggie both recommend “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein, outlining how segregation has been not merely the product of private-sector discriminatory acts, but of actual promotion of such practices by the federal government.

• The book “Putting the Movement Back into Civil Rights Teaching,” and its attendant website, a project of Teaching for Change, at www.civilrightsteaching.org/about.