The Florida Department of Health has issued the Thursday, June 4, 2020 coronavirus report.

Total cases in Florida are now 58,701. The total number of deaths is 2,607.

Here are the case totals for each county:

Santa Rosa: 255 five more over Wednesday

Okaloosa: 241 cases, five more over Wednesday

Walton: 120 cases, two more over Wednesday

Bay: 111 cases, six more over Wednesday

Holmes: 26 cases, three more over Wednesday

Washington: 74, six more over Wednesday

Gulf: Three, one more over Wednesday

Franklin: Two cases, unchanged since Wednesday

---

These are the death tolls by each county:

Santa Rosa: Nine, unchanged since Friday

Okaloosa: Six, unchanged since Friday

Walton: Nine, unchanged since Friday

Bay: four, plus one over Wednesday

Holmes: Zero, unchanged since Friday

Washington: Four, unchanged since Friday

Gulf: Zero, unchanged since Friday

Franklin: Zero, unchanged since Friday

CITY BY CITY ( As of Monday June 1)

Santa Rosa

Milton: 158

Navarre: 40

Gulf Breeze: 32

Pace: 17

Jay: 4

Missing: 4

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 95

Destin: 37

Crestview: 34

Niceville: 29

Mary Esther:15

Shalimar: 14

Eglin Air Force Base: 4

Laurel Hill: 3