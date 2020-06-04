HOLMES COUNTY – A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a subject walking alongside Interstate 10 on Monday, June 1, and made contact with 31-year-old Eric Lamar McCullough of DeFuniak Springs.

During the course of the interaction, McCullough, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

McCullough was transported to the Holmes County Jail and is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.