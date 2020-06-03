The Etowah County Commission approved an agreement with the Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board for an evaluation of water and wastewater service for the Little Canoe Creek Megasite.

The study by CDG Engineers and Associates will look at what is needed to provide water service to the site, and the best way to provide it, Chief Administrative Officer Shane Ellison said.

“This is a big step, even though it’s just a study at this point,” Elllison said, on preparing infrastructure at the 1,000-acres-plus property.

He said the study would look at water needs for the site and provide rates for supplying a heavy-water/sewer use industry, and possibly for smaller use industries as well.

“It’s going to be a bit of a guess because we don’t know what an industry’s needs are going to be,” Ellison said, until an industry is recruited for the site.

“We have to look at covering all the bases, and not breaking the bank while doing so,” he said.

There is more involved than laying a water line, Ellison said, for a heavy use industry. The study will look at the need for pump stations, and the best avenue to get water to the site, located near Pleasant Valley Road and Interstate 59.

Ellison said the results of the study should be available by the middle of the month.