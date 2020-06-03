CHIPLEY- Known to book lovers as “paradise,” public libraries are a staple in every community. they serve numerous functions to the public from a quiet getaway fro relaxation to a must have for research for students.

But did you know some interesting facts about your local library?

Say What? Drive -Thru?

Thats right, the Chipley Library has a drive-thru window. You can pick up books, movies, and more right at the window.

Did you say food?

The Chipley Library is serving lunch and snack all summer long for kids 18 and under. This is in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Days are Monday-Friday, 9am-1pm

Back to normal, sort of.....

Chipley, Vernon, and Sunny Hills libraries will end their limited library hours starting on June 8.

Due to the space constraints at the Wausau Library, it will continue to limit its hours to Monday and Thursday.

***COVID-19 Restrictions for In House Library Use***

Per the governor's executive order, public libraries may operate up to 50% capacity, provided that any components that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas remain closed.

If you wish to visit the library in person, please be aware that in order to keep both library patrons and library staff safe, you will be asked to:

– Fill out a screening form

– Have your temperature taken

– Wear a mask

– Practice social distancing

– Limit your libray use to one hour (if possible)

Read online this Summer!

Summer Reading has gone online due to COVID-19. Registration is available at wcplfl.beanstack.com or download the Beanstack app today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to start participating.

For more information call to 850-638-1314 to speak to Mrs. Zedra or Mrs. Joy.