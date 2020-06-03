The University of Alabama plans to fund six projects designed to deepen understanding of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is essential as the flagship university in the state that UA contributes to improving the lives of Alabamians in the face of this pandemic and future pandemics,” said Russell J. Mumper, vice president for research and economic development. “All of our institutes are coming together in recognition that the nature of the problem and its solutions require an inherently interdisciplinary approach.”

According to a UA news release, the projects include:

• Developing a model to track the transmission of infectious diseases, which will also be used to develop testing and quarantine strategies that contain infections without locking down a region. The project is led by Jun Liu, assistant professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering.

• Developing a smart phone app that could detect color changes in a patient’s bacteria that store information on invading viruses. The goal is to offer a low-cost alternative diagnostic test that uses less labor and expensive lab equipment. The work is led by Jack Dunkle, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry.

• Determining if lifestyle factors such as vaccination history, diet and outdoor activity could impact severity of COVID-19 symptoms through a nationwide survey of adults younger than age 50 who recovered from a diagnosis. The project is led by researchers from human nutrition and hospitality management, Han-A Park, assistant professor, and Amy Ellis, associate professor.

• Exploring how adolescents and parents dealt with school closings and confinement at home during the spring and summer pandemic. The goal of the project is to understand the differences among families and how the closings affected learning during the next school year. The cross-campus research is led by Jeffrey Parker, associate professor of psychology.

• Creating a training program to equip rural Alabamians with skills needed for the evolving job market, with many of the jobs lost during the pandemic expected not to return. Kimberly Stowers, assistant professor of management, will lead the project.

• Assessing the emergency messaging used during the pandemic in Alabama and the perceptions of the public and decision-makers of the response to messaging. The project will be led by Laura Myers, director and senior research scientist at the Center for Advanced Public Safety.

Support for the projects comes from the Alabama Transportation Institute, Alabama Water Institute, Alabama Life Research Institute and the UA Cyber Initiative.

