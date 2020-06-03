CHIPLEY - As the crisis in Minneapolis continues after the death of George Floyd on last Thursday, the impact has reached all across the United States, including the state of Florida

Chipley’s Mayor Tracy Andrews said:

“In light of the tragedy or misfortune that has taken place in Minneapolis, know that emotions of many people are incited with feelings of anger, sadness, grief, empathy and even helplessness,” Andrews said. “We ALL have an obligation to respond adequately to whatever situation at hand and do what is right. This Great Community of Chipley must remain vigilant in our concern for our neighbors, community and first responders. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said it best, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. I entreat you to search within your hearts and if you know of, if you see or if you hear any form of injustice around you to take a stand against it.”

Since Floyd’s death at the hands of police, many communities in the state have responded in different ways, including creating social media pages, holding vigils, and performing riots in the streets. In Escambia County a peaceful protest in support of Floyd was held in Pensacola this past weekend at the popular “graffiti bridge” on Bayview Parkway where a mass crowd gathered with signs. Another peaceful protest was also held in Okaloosa