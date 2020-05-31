The shooting happened at Powerhouse Drag Strip in the northwest part of the county.

A "large gathering, birthday bash" at a Calhoun County dragstrip erupted in violence Saturday night resulting in one person being shot to death and five others injured, including a law enforcement officer.

The shooting happened at Powerhouse Drag Strip in the northwest part of the county, according to information provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:40 p.m. the Calhoun County Dispatch Center received reports of shots fired and an officer down at the strip.

Law enforcement officers from nearby counties responded, including, Bay, Liberty, Jackson and Washington sheriff’s offices; the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The civilians and law enforcement officer were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the civilians later died at the hospital, according to a report.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and is being assisted by 14th Judicial Medical Examiner’s office and the Attorney General’s office.

The victim’s name was not listed on the press release.