On Thursday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) and Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services (Okaloosa County EMS) announced a partnership to expand COVID-19 testing offered to community residents in June.

The Okaloosa County Health Department set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the Northwest Florida State College campus in Fort Walton Beach on Thursday morning.The county provided testing for up to 400 people, and traffic was steady throughout the operating hours.

Here is the new drive-thru testing schedule:

Tuesday, June 2

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Northwest Florida State College

100 E College Blvd.

Niceville, FL 32578

Thursday, June 4

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center

1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Tuesday, June 9

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Crestview Community Center

1446 Commerce Dr.

Crestview, FL 32539

Thursday, June 11

9 a.m. – noon.

Destin United Methodist Church

200 Beach Dr.

Destin, FL 32541

* Dates are subject change due to inclement weather or shortage of supplies.

No pre-screening or pre-registration required. Community residents with and without symptoms can be tested at no cost. There are no age limitations. Children must be cooperative and able to complete the test without restraint.

Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency and a working phone number. Everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. Try to limit those in vehicle to no more than five to be tested.

If you have symptoms of concern for COVID-19, after being tested, you should stay home and continue to monitor and record symptoms until you get your results. Results will be provided via telephone call regardless if positive or negative.

COVID-19 testing is still available at DOH-Okaloosa for anyone wanting testing, symptoms or no symptoms. Please call 850-344-0566 for an appointment. Appointments are available Monday-Friday.

Symptoms of a possible infection with COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell and sore throat. Rarely symptoms may include nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Antibody (serological) testing is not available at these test sites. The tests will identify the presence of the active virus. It does not identify the presence of antibodies which indicates that the person has been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it.