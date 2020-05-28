Class is about to be in session again at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux and Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever.

Nicholls starts summer classes on June 1, Fletcher starts the following day.

Both campuses will be open, but Nicholls is offering classes both on-campus and online, while Fletcher will be online only until at least August because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nicholls had 6,105 students enrolled in the 2020 spring semester that finished with virtual-only classes because of the virus.

Nicholls President Jay Clune said the university is ready for students to return for summer classes. The campus is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

“The great majority of our summer classes are online, like most colleges in the summer, but we do have a small number of on-campus courses,” Clune said. “Those courses that don’t necessarily lend themselves to the online environment, like chemistry labs and some music courses. We will have a limited population of staff and faculty on campus.”

Clune said all departments on campus get gloves, wipes, masks, hand sanitizers and other safety materials. Everyone on campus is expected to wear a face mask while moving about. When students sit in their seats at six-feet apart, they can then take off masks, as can teachers when they are instructing.

The school is also asking everyone to stay at least six feet apart at all times, and childcare is now open, with a summer camp for kids also close to beginning.

“We are trying to do it smart and safe,” Clune said. “We are ready for summer. The safety of our students, facility and staff and eveyone comes first but we also have to continue our mission.”

Clune said while Nicholls, which has put together a complete parallel virtual campus in response to the virus, is fully set for summer.

And the school is already focusing on the fall semester that starts in August, with plans for all classes to be completed by Thanksgiving just in case the virus spikes this fall.

“We will be back on campus in the fall. Our system is requiring us to make a plan to where we are done with all on-campus courses by Thanksgiving,” Clune said. “But for us, we want to make sure we are done with everything by Thanksgiving. We are committed to have exams and a commencement so we have to get everything done by Thanksgiving. They are even talking about moving up all athletic championships before Thanksgiving, but the challenging thing is that the football playoffs don’t start until after Thanksgiving.”

Clune also said he does not expect to see a drop in enrollment in the fall due to the fact Nicholls is considered a regional university and draws mostly from the area.

Fletcher had about 2,200 students per semester last year with another 400 in adult basic education and 400 in workforce education. That brings total enrollment to around 3,000 students.

Nearly all summer classes at Fletcher will be online. College Chancellor Kristine Strickland said that’s been the norm for summer classes, with 80-85% of classes offered online. The exception will be for programs that feature clinical work or labs, like nursing.

“In those instances, students can expect smaller classes,” Strickland said. “Social distancing will be in place and students will have to wear masks and everyone will have to follow the standard CDC guidelines.”

Since the onset of the virus, Fletcher has put extra emphasis on using more online programs for things like tutoring and student services. Strickland said the school has invested in software and in having personnel trained to use it.

Fletcher will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through the summer semester by appointment only, but Strickland said hours of operation are being evaluated every two weeks.

As of now, Strickland said Fletcher is set to begin the fall semester in August with students on campus, but that could change based on what happens with the virus. Some classes have had an online component added in case students are again forced to stay home or if there are restrictions on how many students can physically attend a class.

“If we are told we have to go from 25 people in a classroom to 10, or if we have to stay home, we can make that adjustment very quickly,” Strickland said. “We are working with all of our faculty to make sure all our material is ready. We want to be ready for fall just in case.”

Strickland said fall enrollment is slightly up as of now because some students who may have been away at college are now staying closer to home because of the virus.

Fletcher is also putting together a work-training program for people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“I anticipate in this upcoming year that you will see Fletcher very focused on short-term workforce credentials,” Strickland said. “Right now the state is working on plan with community and technical colleges that will take some of our community members who have lost their jobs in fields like hospitality or oil and gas and come up with new certifications like in IT and healthcare. You are going to see us ramp up short-term certifications, and that will help get folks back to work.”