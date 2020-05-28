The annual Mardi Gras season is woven into the fabric of Louisiana, and Terrebonne and Lafourche are home to the second-largest Carnival celebration in the country outside New Orleans.

But the local Mardi Gras experience diverges from its big-city counterpart in that, while New Orleans draws quite a bit of revelry, and business, from tourists, the season here is largely by, about and for locals.

According to Sondra Corbitt, executive director of the Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, local hotel occupancy in February, 2020 was only 14% higher than normal.

But for those who grew up in these parts, Mardi Gras is an important part of their lives.

As a result, the prevailing attitude is one of optimism that Mardi Gras 2021 will be back to normal, even though the krewes have already missed out on a few fundraisers that help stage the area’s nearly three dozen parades.

Local Mardi Gras krewes are rescheduling fundraisers, with the expectation that their parades will go on as usual.

Mike Larussa, captain of the royal court for Houma’s Krewe of Hercules, said his club’s fundraisers, a series of super bingo games that often fill the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, are a vital part of his krewe’s ability to put on its parade.

“It probably takes $900 per member to run the club,” LaRussa said. “That’s about double our dues to operate. That’s where our fundraisers come in, you can’t live off dues alone.”

Another fundraiser, their annual fishing rodeo that is held in August, is still scheduled.

“We’re just waiting to see what we can do and can’t do in the future.”

The main question at this point is not how Mardi Gras would change, but if it will happen at all.

Both parish presidents, Archie Chaisson III in Lafourche and Gordy Dove in Terrebonne, are working under the assumption that the parades will go on.

Both have a lot on their plates already, with other events to cancel or reschedule in a busy fall festival season, as well as negotiating the pandemic itself, all with hurricane season bearing down.

“We’ve had some discussions about the late-year fall fairs and festivals, and how those are going to happen,” Chaisson said. ”I would hope by next Mardi Gras we would have a vaccine or some other measures in place that would allow it to happen. But we don’t know what eight or nine months in the future is even going to look like.“

Chaisson said that any significant changes to the celebration would be extremely difficult.

“As you’ve seen in both Terrebonne and Lafourche, if it’s a bright, sunny cool day, the streets are packed,” he said. “How do you social-distance, and how do you do all the stuff we’ve preached over the last few weeks?”

Dove said the decision on whether to cancel Mardi Gras would have to involve more than just government officials.

“It all will come down to the numbers,” Dove said. “My first concern is the health and safety of the citizens of Terrebonne Parish. If we would have to cancel Mardi Gras, we would meet with the krewes and it would have to be a joint decision with the krewes, my administration, the (Terrebonne Office of Emergency Preparedness), the council members, the Sheriff’s Office and Houma Police. It would be a pretty big job to cancel Mardi Gras.”

Putting on a Mardi Gras parade is virtually a year-round endeavor, and putting off the decision for too long would cause undue hardship for those involved.

Chaisson said he would expect the decision would have to be made no later than early January. Dove said he would not want to wait much later than October.

Mardi Gras 2021 falls on Feb. 16, with parades kicking off about two weeks before that.

Perhaps the leading proponent of local Mardi Gras is S.P. Larussa, who helped found several local krewes, including Hercules and the eastside Krewe of Mardi Gras.

He said that the idea of canceling Mardi Gras is unthinkable.

“I think this will be gone, and Mardi Gras will be ready to go in February,” he said. “I’ve been involved with Mardi Gras for 55 years, and we’ve seen some good days and bad days. For the people around here, it’s a way of life.”