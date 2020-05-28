PANAMA CITY — Many businesses and industries have had to change how they operate because of the COVID-19 pandemic and automotive dealerships are no exception.

Dealerships had to transition to a new way of conducting business because Americans all across the nation have been cooped up in their homes. When the pandemic reached the U.S., it was around the time of the year when taxpayers were receiving their tax refunds.

Tax season is an important time of the year for auto dealerships since people tend to use their refunds for down payments on new vehicles. Some area dealerships have suffered because of the pandemic.

“As the pandemic worsened, our business fell off, as far as sales are concerned, to probably 75%,” said Bill Cramer, Owner of Bill Cramer Chevrolet. “Also around 35% in our services and parts department and the decline in both were very extreme.”

Just like after Hurricane Michael in 2018, Bill Cramer continued to pay employees during the pandemic even if they had to go home. Bill Cramer said he feels that it was the right thing to do during an economic crisis that the nation hasn’t seen since the 2008 Great Recession.

Cramer’s business philosophy is that it’s critical to keep the team together to weather the storm and because Bill Cramer is a family-owned business that must keep its family atmosphere.

“The last thing I want them to worry about is where their next meal is coming from,” Cramer said. “Our first concern is their physical and mental well-being and of course we need a team when the business comes back.”

Product availability; two words that will be crucial on the rebound for the auto industry. Manufacturing plants were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it will put a dent into new vehicle sales.

There might not be enough inventory for a lot of dealerships to have brand new vehicles to sell. Some have suggested that a lot of their focus will be shifted to pre-owned vehicles to try to make up for lost sales in the new vehicle department.

Sen. George Gainer, who owns several dealerships in Panama City like Bay Lincoln, Bay Suzuki, Mercury, Dodge, and Hyundai, was ahead of the curve when the pandemic started and manufacturing plants shut down.

“Fortunately we had a good inventory when it happened,” Gainer said. “Normally around this time of the year, they shut down for a couple of weeks and we were in pretty good shape with inventory and still are.”

Like Cramer, Gainer made sure that employees were taken care of monetarily. He said their well-being is very important to him.

“Because they work so hard, with so much integrity, they have made my life pretty good and made me a very good living” Gainer said. “The least thing I can do is that they’re safe and well-paid. We did that through the hurricane, the oil spill, and now we’ve done it through this virus.”

The auto industry is one that has always had an interpersonal relationship between dealers and buyers. During this pandemic, people have been staying inside, doing a lot of their own research and buying online.

According to Ted Smith, president of the Florida Automobile Dealers Association, the transition has been easier because consumers have been doing that for several years now.

“What we know is that 90% of people did their research online before the pandemic started,” Smith said. “Are we going to see more digital platforms sales than we have in the past? That’s without a doubt.”

One of the silver linings from the COVID-19 pandemic is that the state of Florida has allowed dealers to accept electronic signatures on some documents that they weren’t able to before. The entire process is now possible for a consumer from their couch, but Smith said he believes it’ll still be an experience consumers do in person.

“Many times they are purchases that are driven by the sensory experience,” Smith said. “A lot of people still want to get that new car smell as part of the process.”