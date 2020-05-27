Louisiana college students could be wearing masks to campus this fall and shifting back to online learning after Thanksgiving under proposals being considered by university leaders as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

LSU interim President Tom Galligan and Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie talked about possibly requiring masks — with an LSU logo on it, of course — and implementing social distancing through small class sections in larger classrooms during a webinar Tuesday with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

"If we can't be physically distant, we're going to wear masks," Galligan said. "If we're in a classroom, we're going to wear masks. If we're in a meeting, we're going to wear masks."

He said students should pack a mask, hand sanitizer and wipes in their backpack with other class essentials like their laptop or a pen.

Galligan said life on campus "is going to be vibrant but different." He said faculty and employees might have staggered scheduled times for lunch or more grab-and-go food options. There might be an "up staircase" and a "down staircase" in residence halls.

Large class sections might be split so that half meet one day and the other half the next, Haynie said.

The University of Louisiana System also is coordinating with leaders at its nine member institutions to create a framework in which schools can make decisions regarding plans for the fall.

"We're talking about what all schools are talking about," President and CEO Jim Henderson said. "All nine of our schools are engaged in that conversation right now. Maybe we end the semester at Thanksgiving or move to online only. I think you'll see some adjustments to the academic calendar."

With schools from New Orleans to Lafayette to Monroe, including Nicholls State University, one solution might not work for every ULS institution, Henderson said.

Like universities across the state, LSU leaders are working on plans now for face-to-face instruction and students returning to residence halls this fall. Haynie expects plans to be complete in the next few weeks and to include adjustments to the academic calendar.

"It may be that we think a little differently about the scenarios of the semester calendar," Haynie said.

She said they have been looking at canceling the two-day fall break in October and shifting the "week of concentrated study" — often called "dead week" by students — before finals to remote learning. Finals would also be done virtually as they were this spring.

"The goal there is to minimize people leaving and then returning to campus" and limiting exposure to more people outside of campus, Haynie explained.

Plans for the fall become more clear as researchers learn more about the novel coronavirus, Galligan said.

"We'll know more in 30 days than we know now," he said.

In the University of Louisiana System, institutions will make plans based on activity in their communities.

The University of New Orleans, located in the part of the state hit hardest by the pandemic, might have different protocols set by local government to follow than Grambling State or Louisiana Tech in Lincoln Parish, Henderson said.

"The status of the community as a whole influences the decisions being made," Henderson said. "And so much is driven by the phase (of reopening) we're in."

Louisiana remains in Phase 1 of reopening businesses and industries, and many expect the state to have moved through Phase 2 and into Phase 3 by the start of school in August.

""We also have to be prepared if things go the other way — if there is a resurgence of cases," Henderson said.

Experts have warned a second wave of cases of the virus could come in the fall as states begin to reopen and return to school without a vaccine in place.

But when it comes to things like requiring masks, he said it likely would be a consistent approach at campuses across the system, one that follows guidance from the state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it's time for school to begin.

"We will follow that guidance to the letter," Henderson said.