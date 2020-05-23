A phone call scam is being reported in Walton County where the caller says they are Lieutenant Cory Webster with the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The scammer demands money for missing jury duty.

THIS IS A SCAM. A law enforcement agency will NEVER take money in lieu of an arrest or call you regarding jury duty, a warrant, or any other summons. Please pass this message along to your loved ones and those most vulnerable.

If you receive this call, HANG UP. Call our non-emergency line at (850)-892-8111.