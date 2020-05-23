The 2020 Census still is ongoing, and while Etowah County as a whole is above the response rate for the state, parts of the county haven’t yet reached 60%.

As of Wednesday, 59.8% of people nationally had responded to the Census, while Alabama was at 58%.

Etowah County was at 62.4% response, which still is below the 66.7% response rate in 2010 but still is one of the better rates in the state.

Shelby County leads Alabama in responses, and Etowah County is ninth, followed by Marshall at No. 11 and then a drop-off to DeKalb at No. 53 and Cherokee at No. 61 with a 41% response rate.

Local elected officials have been reminding residents to complete the Census, which is important in a number of ways.

Across the country, population counts determine each state’s seats in the House of Representatives and congressional and state legislative districts are drawn with the data.

The numbers also have an impact on how billions of dollars in federal money is distributed over the next decade, and an under-count may mean that a city doesn’t receive proper funding.

Here are the state rankings for local cities and towns, along with their response rates:

11. Southside (76.2%)

14. Sardis City (75.8%)

19. Hokes Bluff (74.2%)

45. Rainbow City (68%)

47. Glencoe (67.8%)

53. Reece City (66.8%)

101. Boaz (62.1%)

102. Albertville (62.0%)

191. Gadsden (56.7%)

197. Attalla (56.4%)

293. Walnut Grove (49.7%)

318. Altoona (47.6%)

According to 2020 Census maps, the area with the lowest response rate is in Gadsden and runs roughly from 4th Avenue to West Meighan Boulevard and west to 18th Street.

South Gadsden and areas between South 11th Street and Alabama City, East Gadsden from Hood Avenue to Hoke Street, and from West Meighan north to Highland Avenue are some other areas with low response rates.

For more information or to fill out the Census, visit https://2020census.gov.