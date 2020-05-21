Pending final approval by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Tuscaloosa City Council, a council committee has advanced an $8.3 million contract for the reconstruction of a runway that will accommodate larger and newer aircraft at Tuscaloosa National Airport.

Plans for a new and improved Tuscaloosa National Airport that could recruit a commercial air service provider moved forward this week.

A Tuscaloosa City Council committee on Tuesday advanced an $8.3 million contract to low bidder S.T. Bunn Construction Co. Inc. for the reconstruction of a runway that will accommodate larger and newer aircraft at the local airport.

At 150 feet wide and 6,500 feet long, Runway 4-22 is the larger of the two runways at the Tuscaloosa National Airport.

The pavement on Runway 4-22 has outlasted its expected lifespan and is in need of rehabilitation in order to maintain service to all aircraft which use the runway, according to City Hall.

In April, the airport was awarded a $9.44 million through a Federal Aviation Administration grant from funds that were made available to 25 airports across Alabama through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, a federal program created to assist with the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are significantly under-budget," said Tera Tubbs, executive director of the city’s Infrastructure and Publics Services, which oversees the airport. "There is no match from the state or from the city, so this is 100 percent."

And because the contract amount came in more than $1 million less than the grant award, Tubbs said the city has asked the FAA whether the remaining funds could be applied to other, airport-based projects.

"If, for some reason, the construction during it goes up, we do feel like we can tap into that additional (funding), as long as it’s this project," Tubbs said. "We’re also asking, if we have money leftover when this project is complete, can we use it for a different project at the airport.

"That, we haven’t gotten answered yet."

Pending final approval by the City Council next week and, ultimately the FAA, and because of seasonal restrictions on when a major runway can be closed at the airport, this project is tentatively scheduled to begin construction on April 19, 2021.

The construction contract is for 105 calendar days, resulting in a tentative completion date of Aug. 2, 2021.

The runway will be completed and fully operational before the 2021 football season beginning that fall, city officials said.

As part of the construction, two taxiways also will undergo reconstruction and reconfiguration during the work, and short tie-in sections of eight other connector taxiways will be resurfaced during the project as well.

The project will include in-place full-depth recycling for the formation of a cement-stabilized base, asphalt paving, pavement grooving, pavement painting and airfield lighting.

These improvements will be crucial to ensuring that University of Alabama flights — like those carrying the Crimson Tide football team — and cargo meant for local manufacturers are allowed to land at the local airport.

Last resurfaced in 1995, technical requirements for asphalt and runway surfaces now make it difficult, if not impossible, for some large planes to land here.

In 2018, 180 such flights used the airport, but this total has exceeded 300 in recent years.

Without a new runway, all of this traffic is in jeopardy, city officials have said.

And as efforts continue to lure a commercial airline, a new runway will be needed before upgrades to the current terminal are considered.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.