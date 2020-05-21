During the state of emergency due to COVID-19, all City of Chipley parks will open from 9:00 a.m. to sunset. The 9:00 am opening allows staff time to ensure the parks are clean and sanitized for your safety. Please follow the guidelines below while using the parks. Thank You.

DUE TO COVID-19 AND THE CITY OF CHIPLEY TRYING TO KEEP OUR CITIZENS HEALTHY, WE ASK THAT YOU FOLLOW THE BELOW GUIDANCE WHILE USING THE PARK.

· Do not use park or amenities if you are exhibiting any kind of symptoms.

· Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks.

· Wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

· Follow CDC’s guidance on the recommended size of social gatherings.

· Observe CDC’s recommended social distancing of 6’ from other persons at all times.

If you have questions about Covid-19 visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.