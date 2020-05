During the state of emergency due to COVID-19, all City of Chipley parks will open from 9:00 a.m. to sunset. The 9:00 am opening allows staff time to ensure the parks are clean and sanitized for your safety. Please follow the guidelines below while using the parks. Thank You.

DUE TO COVID-19 AND THE CITY OF CHIPLEY TRYING TO KEEP OUR CITIZENS HEALTHY, WE ASK THAT YOU FOLLOW THE BELOW GUIDANCE WHILE USING THE PARK.

Do not use park or amenities if you are exhibiting any kind of symptoms.

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks.

Wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Follow CDC’s guidance on the recommended size of social gatherings.

Observe CDC’s recommended social distancing of 6’ from other persons at all times.

If you have questions about Covid-19 visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.