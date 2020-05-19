Three books have been chosen as finalists for the 2020 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction, according to a news release from the University of Alabama School of Law.

“The Satapur Moonstone” by Sujata Massey, “The Hallows” by Victor Methos and “An Equal Justice” by Chad Zunker will contend for the honor.

“We are pleased to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the prize with the selection of these finalists,” said Candice Robbins, the law school’s assistant dean for advancement. “The books represent a diverse offering in legal fiction, from a historical mystery series written by Massey, to a sharp legal thriller by Methos, and, finally, a fast-paced novel that explores the crisis of homelessness in the United States by Zunker.”

The prize is named in honor of the Alabama native and author of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and is given annually to the author of a book-length work of fiction that best illuminates the role of lawyers in society and their power to effect change.

Twenty-one books were submitted for consideration and a team of reviewers selected the three finalists.

The 2020 prize will be awarded later this year. The winner will be announced before the ceremony and will receive a copy of “To Kill a Mockingbird” signed by Harper Lee.

A panel of authors and scholars will select this year’s winner. Panelists include:

• A’Lelia Bundles, author and journalist

• James A. Crank, UA associate professor of English specializing in American literature and culture

• Jesse Holland, journalist, author and Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Kluge Center in the Library of Congress

• David Mao, associate vice president and chief operating officer for Georgetown University Law Center

• C.E. Tobisman, attorney and winner of the 2018 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction.

The Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction was created 10 years ago to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the publication of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and to honor Lee, a former UA law student and author.

“To Kill A Mockingbird” earned a Pulitzer Prize and has sold more than 40 million copies.

Lee died in 2016 at the age of 89.