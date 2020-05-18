As of Monday morning, the Florida Department of Health reports coronavirus claimed the lives of 1,973 Floridians.

The Florida Department of Health also reported that as of Monday morning’s advisory the total number of confirmed cases for the state is 44,369. There have been 639,361 tests conducted 593,773 were negative.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");

SOURCE Local and state health agencies.