A man suspected of burglarizing a Lafourche Parish elementary school has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Chad Galjour, 29, was arrested Saturday evening in Cut Off, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Galjour was identified as the suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at Galliano Elementary School earlier this month, the Sheriff’s Office said. Galjour, whose last known address is in Waynesboro, Miss., was named as the suspect after investigators received an anonymous tip.

School officials alerted the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after someone broke into the school on May 8 and stole several computers along with other supplies, authorities said. Security video shows a man walking through the school.

After Galjour’s photo was released to the public, Crime Stoppers received a tip identifying him as the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives then obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Galjour was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on a $25,000 bond.