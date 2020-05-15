Terrebonne General Medical Center

Apr. 27: Branson Joseph Babin, child of Sarah Babin and Lance Babin; Colton Ray Bourg, child of Aimee Bourg and Ray Bourg Jr.

May 4: Evanna Maia Lebouef, child of Rorilyn Lebouef and Ryan Lebouef Sr.

May 6: Kinsleigh Eve Adams, child of Kelsie Babin and Kristopher Adams.

May 11: Benjamin Clemille Lebouef, child of Morgan Lebouef and Marshal Lebouef; Teagan Olive Bergeron, child of Brittany Bergeron and Shayne Bergeron Jr.

May 12: Elena Faye Hebert, child of Kayla Autin and Hayden Hebert.

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

May 1: Wyatt Hutton Hopkins, child of Baillie Lirette and Westley Hopkins.

May 9: Piper Katherine Authement, child of Stefanie Authement and Danny Authement.

May 10: Leland Michael Martin, child of Britlynn Chiasson and Hayden Martin; Adrien Andrew Maught IV, child of Rebecca Maught and Adrien Maught III; Lincoln Philip Pravata, child of Caitlyn Raffray and Cade Pravata.

May 11: Luka James Chamberlain, child of Toni Rivere and Nicholas Chamberlain; Kamille Charlee Johnson, child of Rebecca Tullis and Charles Johnson Jr.; Trevor James Kober Jr., child of Kailyn Broussard and Trevor Kober; Savanna Aline Naquin, child of Lauren Naquin and Joshua Naquin; Lucy Belle Levario, child of Jada Breaux and Rene Levario.

May 12: Abram Joseph Boudreaux, child of Jessica Boudreaux and Holden Boudreaux; Benjamin Kyle David, child of Casey David and Solomon David; Tucker James Hebert, child of Debra Hebert and Dylan Hebert; Spencer Claire Schefferstein, child of Amber Schefferstein and Bradley Schefferstein; Juliette Grace Jeanice, child of Catherine Jeanice and Christopher Jeanice.

May 13: Joanna James Ledet, child of Melissa Ledet and Zachary Ledet; Ivy Wren Alford, child of Kristi Alford and Justin Alford; Porter James Pipsair, child of Sydni Gaspard and Chaz Pipsair.

May 14: Chase Michael Martinez, child of Allie Lecompte and George Martinez; Haisley Grace Babin, child of Angel Babin and Rocoe Babin.