HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES - The health department in Holmes and Washington counties have announced one additional case of COVID-19 in each county.

The Washington County Health Department (WCHD) announces an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. The individual is a 37-year-old female. She has been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts to this person will be monitored by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 13 positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County.

The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announces an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Holmes County. The individual is a 32-year-old female. She has been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts will be monitored by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 11 COVID-19 cases in Holmes County.