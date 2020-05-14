CHIPLEY - Per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-112, all Washington County Public Library System (WCPL) locations will re-open to the public at 25 percent capacity in stages beginning Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with limited hours of operation.

Limited hours to the public will allow for enhanced cleaning and continued monitoring of social distancing accommodations. The main library will be closed one hour before opening and one hour before closing to accommodate the need for cleaning, shelving, and other related tasks. Branches will be closed 30 minutes prior to opening and closing. Computers will be set up for social distancing and computer time will be limited to 1 hour per person, per day.

Opening date, limited hours of operation for each library location, and number of patrons allowed per facility at one time are listed below:

•Main Library- 1444 Jackson Avenue in Chipley, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

oHours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

oNumber of patrons allowed at this facility at one time- 14

•Sam Mitchell Library- 3731 Roche Avenue in Vernon, on Monday, May 18, 2020

oHours of Operation: Monday and Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

oNumber of patrons allowed at this facility at one time- 5

•Sunny Hills Library- 4083 Challenger Boulevard in Sunny Hills, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

oHours of Operation: Tuesday and Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

oNumber of patrons allowed at this facility at one time- 4

•Wausau Public Library- 1607 2nd Avenue in Wausau, on Monday, May 18, 2020

oHours of Operation: Monday 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

oNumber of patrons allowed at this facility at one time- 1

oDue to square footage at this location, entrance will be by appointment only, please call 850-638-1314 to schedule your visit

Washington County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor this rapidly evolving situation. Visit the following web and social media sites for more information:

•Residents should monitor trusted sources of information such as the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) website at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.CDC.gov to learn the facts and to follow recommendations to prevent the spread of disease.

•FDOH has set up a call center for general questions regarding COVID-19 at (866) 779-6121, operating 24/7.

•Visit https://www.washingtonfl.com/news/1463/ for information on all Washington County Government updates regarding COVID-19.

• Sign up to receive emergency alerts at www.AlertWashington.org.

•For more information about library services, please contact us at 850-638-1314.