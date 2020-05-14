“I’ve been very upfront that this is an amazing, great young man. A lot of guys, especially treasure hunters, would have just put it in a trophy case — but he realized it could be important and someone could need it.”

PANAMA CITY — Carter Hess’s friends never seem to miss an opportunity to kid him about his artificial leg by sending him online stories of found prosthetics.

“I surf a lot and so every time a leg is found, they get a kick out of it,” Hess said.

Then on Monday, a friend tagged him online with a story from The Panama City News Herald about a leg found in St. Andrews State Park.

This time the story was actually about him.

Hess, who is originally from Panama City, was reunited with his prosthetic on Tuesday after losing it last month while surfing. Sebastian Morris, a 13-year-old from Santa Rosa Beach, had recently found the leg while diving and treasure hunting with his father, Bobby Morris, who then started an online campaign to find the owner and return it. Sebastian Morris was determined to find the owner and more about the leg he’d dug up in the jetties of the park, his father had said.

After contacting them online, Hess met with Sebastian and his mother to get his leg and take them out to dinner.



Hess first got the $3,000, titanium leg at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland. The prosthetic was specifically adapted for Hess to use while surfing. Hess lost his original leg when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan. Hess, who surfed for years before his injury, really liked the artificial leg and used it to surf all over the world, from Bali to Central America and Hawaii.

“We were actually going to make a copy of it,” Hess said of he and his care team at Walter Reed.

But then last month he turned into a wave at St. Andrews and it crashed down on him.

“I knew immediately it was off of me,” Hess said of the leg. “I’ve surfed in much bigger waves and it never came off like that.”

Hess returned to the area the next day to try and find the leg, but the water was murky. He returned the day after that to try again, but without any scuba gear, the search proved fruitless.

Sebastian Morris ended up finding it mostly buried, about 30 feet away in the jetties.

“I don’t think I would have ever found it,” Hess said.

Hess said he plans to surf with the leg again later this week, depending on the waves. He said he also plans to keep in touch with Sebastian and to maybe take him scuba diving one day if his dad permits it.

“He’s a good, nice kid,” Hess said.