CHIPLEY - An Ebro women has been arrested on charges of child abuse this week after police received a tip from Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10 May 2020, the Washington County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division received a call from the Bay County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division about a child abuse incident reported in Bay County.

Investigators with BCSO stated that the child is at the grandmother's home in Bayou George, Florida and that the four-year-old child had several contusions and bruising on her body, arms, legs, and head. The child disclosed to her grandmother how she received the injuries, stating her mother "whooped" her with a belt at the family's residence in Ebro, Florida. The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified, and WCSO investigators took over the investigation.

Investigators interviewed the mother, Megan Sheets, at her residence in Washington County. Based on the statement from Megan Sheets and the photographs on the child's injuries provided by medical staff at Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center. Investigators determined that there was probable cause to charge Sheets with child abuse. Sheets was booked into the Washington County Jail on felony child abuse charges.