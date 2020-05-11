HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES -- This past weekend the nation celebrated a timed honored tradition of celebrating our mothers for all they have done for us.

Families from across the counties submitted photos to Washington County News and Holmes County Times to pay tribute to their mothers or those who have been like a mother to them. While some mothers, grandmother, great-grandmothers, or those who played a mother figure in our lives are no longer with us, it is never too late to celebrate them.

Families paid tribute to their mother’s with touching comments like, “someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart,” and “My favorite thing about me is that I’m a little piece of you.”

Enjoy some of these celebrated mothers from across Holmes and Washington counties.