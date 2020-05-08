HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES– The United Way of Northwest Florida Board of Directors approved the distribution of more than $275,000 from the COVID-19 Relief Fund today.

The funds were made available thanks to a major donation from the Gulf Power Foundation and significant contributions from Innovations Federal Credit Union, Florida Blue, Florida Public Utilities, Truist as well as donations from the general public. In addition, United Way of Northwest Florida Board of Directors voted to add $112,000 from the Community Impact Fund to the COVID-19 Relief Fund for distribution.

“During this difficult time, our agency and community partners are suffering the effects of this pandemic,” said United Way of Northwest Florida CEO Bryan Taylor. “We’re fortunate to have great community partners who have made this distribution possible with their thoughtful donations.”

United Way of Northwest Florida’s Funds Distribution Committee, made up of community volunteers throughout our area, met virtually to distribute the funds available. Combined, there were more than $643,000 in requests for client services and agency resources from area non-profits to continue their efforts during the pandemic.

United Way of Northwest Florida Board Chairman Darren Haiman said the committee was honored to participate in the funds distribution process.

“Myself and the other United Way volunteers are grateful for the donors and feel privileged to participate in the process of helping these valuable agencies and the crucial services they provide,” Haiman said.

A total of $240,466 was granted to provide client services and another $34,750 for agency resources, a combined total of $275,216 distributed.

“Our agency partners and community partners work together to provide vital services for residents of our six-county service area,” Taylor said. “That cooperation is vital to our community’s education, income and health.”

In Washington County, Early Learning Coalition of NWFL was awarded a $6,500 grant.

About United Way of Northwest Florida

United Way of Northwest Florida fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our communities. United Way of Northwest Florida raises money for local programs benefiting local people. United Way promotes a unified host of local human service agencies by advocating the strategic development of programs and direct service resources vital to the public. The 47 United Way partner agencies offer a gamut of services ranging from assistance for expectant mothers who need pre-natal care to people with a terminal disease and everything in-between.

About United Way NWFL’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Northwest Florida has been working to raise relief funds to support recovery efforts by local nonprofit organizations. Funds were distributed through United Way of Northwest Florida’s Fund Distribution Committee process virtually.