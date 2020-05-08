GRACEVILLE- The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) has announced the launch of a campaign to provide assistance to students pursuing their degrees on the campus in Graceville. According to BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, “This scholarship program will provide a vehicle through which more of our students will able to live on campus and receive the added value of living and studying in a unique Christian environment. In order to fund the program fully for one year, we need to raise $300,000. Every donation will go directly to this program and will be greatly appreciated.”

“We provide excellent educational programs both on campus and through distance education,” stated Kinchen. “Many students would love to live and study on the campus in Graceville, but they cannot afford the cost of housing. Often, those students who withdraw before completing their degrees, do so because of costs. BCF is one of the least expensive and highest quality college programs in the country; however, the cost of higher education is still a burden.”

The Housing Scholarship Program on campus is very flexible. The cost for a residence hall room is $230 per month or $1,150 per semester. Married student apartments cost an average of $500 per month or $2,500 per semester.

“I am delighted to announce that in the first week of this campaign, we have already raised approximately $60,000,” concluded Kinchen. “I truly believe that we can reach this $300,000 goal and provide low or no cost housing for the 2020-2021 academic session. Coming at this time of crisis for so many of our students and their families, this would be a tremendous blessing. If God has called students to come to The Baptist College of Florida, I do not want financial concerns to keep them from pursuing the education needed to carry out their mission.”

To make a donation to the Housing Scholarship Fund or to obtain more information on how to become a part of this incredible and timely campaign, please contact the President’s Office at The Baptist College of Florida at takinchen@baptistcollege.edu or call (850) 263-3261 Ext 445.