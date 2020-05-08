First come, First Serve. Pick-up will allow for two families per vehicle.

The Matrix Community Outreach Center (COC), in partnership with Farm Share and multiple community partners, will be receiving a semi-truck filled with 40,000 pounds of perishable and non-perishable food items to be distributed by the Matrix COC beginning at 9 a.m. May 9 at Gene Hurley Park, 965 Gene Hurley Road in DeFuniak Springs.

“This distribution provides us with another opportunity to continue our commitment towards helping serve our community,” said Executive Director Candy Nowling. “This distribution will help serve those who are in need and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On behalf of The Matrix COC, thanks are extended to Walton County Emergency Management, DeFuniak Springs Police Department, South Walton Utility, Farm Share, Destin Harvest, Bigun's Hope, Salvation Army, Walton County School District, and Walton County CERT.