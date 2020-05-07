Award Co. of America transitioned from making trophies to making face shields.

A Tuscaloosa business that made trophies and awards before the COVID-19 outbreak is now experiencing the rewards of a transition to help meet the ever-growing need for personal protective equipment.

Award Co. of America, located at 6350 Old Montgomery Highway, is now making face shields for healthcare workers and first responders, a move that saved 20 jobs.

Company president Chris Adamczyk said that the Tuscaloosa business, which has been making trophies, plaques, awards and direct marking materials since 1974, began planning the transition when they saw the coronavirus crisis emerging. By the time the lockdowns hit, the company was positioned to begin producing the acrylic face shields.

“We transitioned when President Trump announced the national emergency, which was the 13th of March,” Adamczyk said. “We had this on our mind as early as late February, the first week of March. We were still operating, but business dropped 95 percent in two weeks like it did for small-business owners in most of the nation. Really, around the 10th or so of March, we had our strategy thought out and knew where we were going to go with our process. We filled our first order in the last week of March to a hospital in Mississippi, and we have been going nonstop ever since.”

The company has filled large orders as well as smaller ones. A big order consisting of 8,000 shields was purchased by the New York Police Department. Another order of comparable size was purchased by the state of South Carolina. They are actively working on contracts with the state of Florida and the Commonwealth of Virginia. One of the early orders went to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue to equip their responders.

Adamczyk said when the crisis emerged, he began looking around at the business to see how they might make a transition. The acrylic material was already in stock and was used to create acrylic covers for award plaques. It made for a natural transition to produce the face shields. The acrylic sheets are cut with a pair of laser machines then a team of 20 works assemble the shields by hand. The move helped keep his entire workforce employed.

“We take a lot of pride in the fact we did not have to lay off one person,” Adamczyk said. “It was tough early on. Like most companies, I didn’t know if we could survive the virus. The initial vision was let’s keep everybody employed and do our part. We knew the only way we could do it was to come up with a creative idea and be innovative like we were to be able to keep these people here. I had my raw material. I had my equipment. It was kind of a natural fit. We still had a lot of raw material sourcing to do, but at the end of the day it saved 20 jobs.”

Many of his workers have been with the company for more than 15 years, dating back to the days when it was owned by Randall-Reilly in Tuscaloosa. The business was spun off and sold almost seven years ago to Robert Lake.

Adamczyk estimates the company has sold nearly 70,000 shields and has already shipped about half that number. Ultimately, they have inventory on hand to produce 100,000 face shields. His hopes are that their normal business will begin to come back as Alabama and surrounding states reopen their societies, but the face shield manufacturing might be part of the business for a while.

“We’re going to continue to do this until the virus winds down,” Adamczyk said. “This might be a future part of what we do. I brought in a few more people just to work on this project. It may be an ongoing piece of the business as states rebuild their stockpiles and for nursing homes, which will have a continuing need for shields.”

Among the things that give him the greatest pride, maintaining fair pricing might be near the top of the list.

“What’s most exciting to us is we are selling the shields at a competitive price. You’ll find there’s a lot of gouging going on with price. These things we are making are going for $10 to $15 all day long. We’re selling them for as low as $3. We are barely making any money. We’re breaking even at the end of the day. It’s a feel good thing that’s keeping the people employed. Like most companies we have applied for our PPP loan. It’s allowing us to make our payroll thanks to some of the moves congress made. Most importantly, it’s allowed us to keep everyone employed.”

