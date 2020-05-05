Jay Mathews, author, education columnist and blogger with the Washington Post, has ranked Niceville High School #280 out of the Top 300 schools across the United States, according to a press release from the school.

Mathews created the annual Challenge Index rankings of high schools which were released on April 30.

The Washington Post Challenge Index score is the number of college-level tests given at a school in 2019 divided by the number of graduates that year.

“It is the only list that does not rely on test scores, which are more a measure of student family income than school quality. It is also the only list that compares private and public schools. It ranks high schools by a simple ratio: the number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or Cambridge tests given at a school each year, divided by the number of seniors who graduated that year. Schools ranked no. 220 or above are in the top 1 percent of America’s 22,000 high schools, no. 440 or above are in the top 2 percent and so on,” according to the Jay Mathews Challenge Index website.

Niceville High School is the only school in the district to reach the top 300 schools (top 2 %) out of America’s 22,000 high schools.

Niceville High School has no special enrollment policies and does not screen students for admission. For more information about the school, visit www.nicevillehighschool.org.