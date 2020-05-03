Two additional cases were detected in Okaloosa County. They were both male, a 78-year-old and a 36-year-old, both residents of Florida. The Bay County case was also a male, 33.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida increased by 615 on Saturday for a total of 36,078, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday.

That’s from a total of 428,744 people tested.

Of those, 6,035 people had been hospitalized, and as of Sunday 1,379 people had died. That’s an increase of 15 people since Saturday.

The number of positive tests per people tested averaged 4.88% on Saturday.

Among the elderly, only two counties in Northwest Florida recorded nursing home resident fatalities, Escambia with nine and Okaloosa with four. A total of 485 people statewide who died of the virus were residents of nursing homes or rehabilitation centers.

Walton County recorded the largest increase in the Northwest Florida area with six additional cases. They included a 70-year-old female, an 87-year-old male, a 73-year-old female, a 91-year-old female, a 67-year-old female and a 39-year-old male. All were Florida residents, and all appeared to be residents of DeFuniak Springs.

All 67 Florida counties have confirmed cases. Here is a count of the number of cases by county as of Sunday:

-Okaloosa: 160, an increase of two over Saturday.

-Santa Rosa: 157

-Bay: 76, an increase of one over Saturday.

-Walton: 49, an increase of six over Saturday

-Washington: 12

-Holmes: 10

-Franklin: 2

-Gulf: 1

Here is a count of cities in the Northwest Florida region and the number of cases in those municipalities:

-Milton: 83

-Fort Walton Beach: 61, one more than Saturday

-Panama City: 48, one more than Saturday

-Navarre: 32

-Destin: 30

-Gulf Breeze: 24

-DeFuniak Springs: 23, an increase of six over Saturday

-Niceville: 21

-Crestview: 18

-Pace: 15

-Panama City Beach: 12

-Shalimar: 12

-Santa Rosa Beach: 11

-Chipley: 10

-Mary Esther: 8, an increase of one over Saturday

-Lynn Haven: 6

-Callaway: 3

-Miramar Beach: 3

-Freeport: 3

-Youngstown: 3

-Jay: 2

-Eglin AFB: 2

-Laurel Hill: 1

-Wewahitchka: 1

-Southport: 1

-Parker: 1

-Tyndall AFB: 1

-Eastpoint: 1

-Paxton: 1

