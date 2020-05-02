As of Saturday morning, 35,463 people had tested positive for the virus. Of those, 5,945 had been hospitalized and 1,364 had died. The number of positive test results on Friday was 4.1%.

The Florida Department of Health said Saturday that 735 new cases of COVID-19 had been detected in the state since yesterday, and 50 people had died since then.

More than 18,900 test results were reported to the department on Friday.

Okaloosa County recorded two more cases on Friday, both male, an 18-year-old and a 45-year-old. Both were Florida residents.

Walton County recorded five new cases on Friday. They included a 26-year-old male, a 71-year-old male, a 94-year-old female, a 66-year-old male and a 60-year-old male. All were Florida residents.

Bay County picked up three more cases, a 2-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman, both of whom were Florida residents, and a 47-year-old Texas man.

As of Saturday morning, the following Northwest Florida counties had these totals (numbers are preliminary and subject to change):

Number of cases by county:

Okaloosa - 158

Santa Rosa - 156

Bay - 75

Walton - 43

Jackson - 14

Washington - 12

Holmes - 10

Gulf - 1

Number of cases by city:

Milton - 83

Fort Walton Beach - 60

Panama City - 47

Navarre - 32

Destin - 30

Gulf Breeze - 24

Niceville - 21

Crestview - 18

DeFuniak Springs - 17

Panama City Beach - 12

Shalimar - 12

Santa Rosa Beach - 11

Chipley - 10

Mary Esther - 7

Marianna - 7

Bonifay - 7

Lynn Haven - 6

Freeport - 3

Jay - 2

Cottondale - 2

Eglin AFB - 2

Laurel Hill - 1

Parker - 1

Graceville - 1

Tyndall AFB - 1

Paxton - 1

Number of deaths by county:

Bay - 3

Okaloosa - 5

Santa Rosa - 8

