CHIPLEY and VERNON - As the school year draws to a close and the graduating class of 2020 must bid farewell to their schools from afar due to the ongoing national pandemic, Chipley and Vernon High Schools have taken steps to making sure their seniors will not feel unloved.

Taking the students individual pictures, the schools have had small signs created that are now on display in the front of the schools for cars passing by to see. At CHS, the portraits are on display along either side of the road in front of the school, at VHS the portraits are attached to the fencing.

VHS principal Brian Rivere spoke of his love for his seniors and the pride he had for putting the portraits up on a post on Facebook.

“Couldn’t be more proud of how these senior signs turned out,” Riviere said in his post. “Thank you to Mr. Joe Taylor and Mark Odom / Corey Odom for supporting this project and purchasing our signs!!! Also, special thanks and appreciation to Mr. Steve Ostrowski at Graphic Designs and Signs for expediting and personalizing our order!! #We love each of you very much!! #VHSClassOf2020 #JacketPride.”

Alicia Clemmons, principal of CHS, said that her seniors were a really special group of young people and were deserving of the recognition they are receiving.

“They have been strong through all of this, pulling together and encouraging one another,” she said. “It gives my heart great joy to drive along Brickyard seeing their smiling faces. We are really proud of how they are handling all of the changes. We look forward to trying to provide the most normal graduation that we can for them.”

The schools recognition is a growing trend across many counties as schools come up with ways to show their seniors support during the school’s continued distancing requirements. Recently neighboring county school Poplar Springs High School received national recognition for their schools “field of dreams” banners to their high school seniors.