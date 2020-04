Two teens were killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

A 2019 Ford Mustang, driven by a 17-year-old from Holly Pond, left the roadway on Cullman County 700 and overturned. The driver and a 16-year-old occupant from Blountsville were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 8:47 p.m. about 2 miles south of the East Point community in Cullman County.

Troopers continued to investigate.