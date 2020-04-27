CHIPLEY- the city has announced it will cancel the 2020 baseball/Softball Season due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.

The City of Chipley will be mailing Baseball/Softball refunds in the form of a check to the address provided on the registration form by the parent/guardian.

If your address differs from the address on the registration form please let us know as soon as possible so we can make the necessary changes.

Contact Brock Tate at 850-638-6348 or email palspark@cityofchipley.com for more information.