Tina Marie Price keeps a running tally of masks she's finished, ones she's making, and those still to come, so she knows exactly: By the end of day 34, Friday, she planned to have completed 2012, with no signs of stopping, as requests keep rolling in.

"If it's on today's list, I put a little scissors emoji by it. If it's finished, I put a heart by it," said Price, who as a child "sneaked over" to visit the grandmother who taught her to sew.

As the Torrid department store she manages remains closed, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Price works 7 a.m. to midnight at home, cutting and preparing batches of layered fabrics 50 to 100 at a time, sewing dual-layered masks with pouches for filters.

Completed masks have gone out to various healthcare professionals, but also to Capstone Village, the Veterans Administration, grocery store workers, police officers, military personnel and others, mostly local, but also mailed around the country, by request.

"I've got close to 500 (requests) still on my list, but it's fun," she said. "Why not use my time?"

As with many blindsided by the onslaught of COVID-19, Price sat home, stunned and unemployed, for a day or so. But friends on social media, who knew how much she loved to sew and create, kept tagging her and posting: "Tina Marie, you should do this!"

"I know myself," she said. "I know when I dive in I go 1,000 percent. But the need was so huge, and people were reaching out to me from everywhere.

"So I guess we're turning the house into a little factory. It looks insane now," she said, laughing, "but we're filling a need that was not being met.

"I've got nurse friends who had been wearing the same mask for a week, and that is not how we serve people."

Price was born in Graz, Austria, where parents Doff and Laurel Procter sang professionally around Europe, performing roles in opera, operetta and musical theater. As have sisters Leslie Procter and Jessica Procter Gilmore, she's been on stage a number of times herself, including locally and on tour with the Alabama Choir School, for which Doff is artistic director, and Laurel executive director.

Leslie studied vocal performance at Johns Hopkins University, following studies at the University of Alabama, performing with the University Singers. Jessica performs in folk duo You and I, and served as Miss Alabama 2017. When the girls were young, they were dubbed "The Von Procters," after the singing Von Trapp family that inspired "The Sound of Music."

"I've performed," Price said, "but I was always the one who wanted to make what everyone was wearing.

"I made all my own clothes growing up. Sewing lets me express myself in a way that I couldn't find anywhere else. Creating things from nothing is so fulfilling."

So Price had skills, fabric, and time to research the right way to layer masks, create filter inserts, tighten the seams, and add underlying structure so masks can be formed to a better fit, keeping a healthy seal. Initially she worked up six or seven different models, sharing with healthcare professionals to get advice. She's aimed to make them practical, functional and long-lasting, masks that will stand up to repeat washings.

And they're fashionable, cut from a dizzying array of fabric pieces, houndstooth to floral to tropical to animal skin to wild abstracts and boldly contrasting prints.

Once she developed her method, Price shot a how-to video, one that's been shared a few thousand times, for others who want to make their own masks, or craft for others.

Her husband, Zayne Price, pitches in with basic prep, assembling fabrics and bending pipe cleaners. Equally important, Zayne makes sure his wife takes a break from time to time, getting up to stretch and maybe walk around outside awhile.

"He's been taking care of me, which has been great," she said. "He'll be 'It's time to stand up. Have you eaten anything?' "

The work has remained in progress. After an elastic shortage, Price figured out a way to cut masks from old T-shirts. A Facebook post asking for donations brought old Ts flooding in. All her masks have pockets for filters, and she recently found a supplier named Filti, which makes nanofiber face-mask material. Buying in bulk, giant rolls, she can keep costs down to about 40 cents per filter, so Price will accept monetary donations to help with those purchases.

"I posted about that, and within 10 minutes, someone wrote back 'How much is a bolt?' " she said.

"I've been giving the masks away for free, but asking for donations when they can afford it. But if someone needs them and they can't pay, I've still made them."

The Prices are also running through Lysol and Ziploc bags, keeping their work area and products sanitized. Materials go through the wash in high heat, with lots of detergent, after which they stay sealed.

Included with masks now are lists of recommendations, including one salient point: Do not microwave.

Yet another fallacious social-media share ran around recently, saying microwaving masks could help sanitize them. Not so, Price said, oh, and also, you could burn your house down. Metallic substances used for shaping can spark up in a microwave, and ignite the fabric.

Even though sewing while wearing her own mask -- her parents and husband are among those in at-risk categories -- and putting in 12-plus hours daily, Price doesn't plan to slow until need has passed.

"It's been great watching this community come together, seeing other people in town sewing as well, sharing supplies, helping each other," she said. "And it's just been very good mentally for me, as well."

Until conditions change such that her store can reopen, she'll be sweating away in the home factory.

"I don't see the need going away soon," she said. "Everyone's important in this situation. Yes there are people on the frontline, but there are also people who just need to go to the grocery store.

"What does it hurt to wear? We're getting through this together, and we're emerging from this stronger."

People wishing to contact her for more can find Price through her personal Facebook page, but be patient.

"I'm rolling about 15 to 20 unread messages behind at all times," she said. You can also search social media for her hashtags, #spreadjoynotgerms, #sewtinamarie, and #quarantinamarie.