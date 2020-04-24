Washington County— The Washington County Health Department (WCHD) announces additional cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County.

One individual is a 57-year-old male and the other is a 59-year-old-male. Both individuals have been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individuals and all contacts will be monitored by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease.

This totals 12 positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County, according to the health department.