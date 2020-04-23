Holmes County— The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announces an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Holmes County. The individual is a 40-year-old female.

Health officials have advised the individual to isolate at home until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts will be monitored by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease.

This totals nine COVID-19 cases in Holmes County as of 10 a.m., April 23, 2020 according to HCHD.