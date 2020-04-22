Washington County— The Washington County Health Department (WCHD) announces an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. The individual is a 55-year-old male.

The individual been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts to this person will be monitored by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease.

This totals 10 positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County.

Please visit the Department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Washington County Health Department is also operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-845-5105.

In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html to locate and obtain contact information for your local CHD.

The CDC also has a website with information related to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019 ncov/index.html.