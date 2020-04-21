CHIPLEY-- Washington County BOCC, the Washington County Tourist Development Council and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce are asking all small businesses and organizations to complete an economic impact survey. This survey will help the County determine the full scope of impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The link for this survey can be found on the Washington County website at www.washingtonfl.com under their COVID-19 section, on the Washington County Tourist Development Council website at www.visitwcfla.com under COVID-19 Resources on the COVID-19 banner or you can email Heather Lopez at director@visitwcfla.com to receive the link to the survey.

The Washington County Tourist Development Council (TDC) has also teamed up with Florida State University's Panama City campus to offer pro bono marketing strategy planning services for all of our tourism related businesses and organizations. This includes lodging, dining, attractions and retail/shopping. The TDC will hold the first community Zoom meeting with the FSU-PC marketing professors on Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

This meeting will be a meet and greet and will help the professors find out what the needs are for each segment of business. Going forward, this program will include industry specific workshops offered free through Zoom as well as one-on-one help developing strategies to re-enter the market. This will include strategies to better accommodate social distancing and a healthy environment for customers as well as marketing strategies that are free or low-cost with high return on investment. Please plan to attend this meeting if you fit into one of the above-mentioned business/organization categories. Your input and participation are vital to the success of our county's economy in the coming months. Call-in information for this meeting will be available on the TDC and county websites as well as the through the COVID-19 Facebook groups.

“We are all in this together, and together we will come back stronger than before,” Washington County representatives said.