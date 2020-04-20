Bonifay - On April 16, 2020 the Bonifay Police Department responded to a local banking establishment in reference to counterfeit currency.

The bank manager reported that deposits from multiple businesses located in Bonifay, Holmes County and Washington County contained counterfeit $100 bills. A total of seven (7) $100 bills were located in deposits yesterday at this one bank. The Bonifay Police Department obtained some surveillance footage of one suspect and is awaiting additional surveillance on another suspect.

The female suspect is pictured below along with a photo of the vehicle she was driving. The male suspect is described as a black male, thin build, dark skin, hair in dreadlocks and wearing reflective vest/clothing commonly worn by construction workers. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Bonifay Police Department at 850-547-3661 or their nearest law enforcement agency. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-547-TIPS.