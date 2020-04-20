On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran recommended that all Florida public and private K-12 schools will continue distance learning and keep school campuses closed through June 30, which is the remainder of the 2019 2020 School Year.

It has been our mission and goal for the Washington County Schools to finish this school year with our current calendar. Each school is developing plans to complete awards, recognitions, and graduations virtually for students and families. The format for high school graduations will be dependent on the available guidance as we get closer to the scheduled date for those services. The District will be supporting each school to finish our current school calendar for our students and families.

Schools/Staff will continue to diligently work with students/families through digital classroom and paper work to successfully complete this school year.

The District will continue with our current food delivery/pick-up through May 22.

At this time there is still uncertainty regarding our summer reading camps, extended school year and credit recovery.

Please stay informed by following our website https://www.wcsdschools.com for up-to-date information about Washington County. Feel free to contact me with any questions.

Sincerely,

Joseph Taylor