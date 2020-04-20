WASHINGTON AND HOLMES COUNTY — As part of our efforts for community outreach, we ask our readers to send in information about local that you believe should be given a "Community Shout Out" from around the community. They could be a local photographer, a poet, a local businessowner, or just a local citizen doing good. Send us their information and we will consider featuring it in the paper and on our website. If you think you have a story that needs to be shared, contact our editor, William Boyer, at kboyer@chipleypaper.com to discuss your idea.

This week, Kate Parker, a proud grandmother wanted to give a community shout to her grandson, Jeremy Keisler.

"Jeremy is a great amateur photographer," Parker said.

Parker said she wanted to share photos of her grandson’s work to, " show off how proud we are of his talents."