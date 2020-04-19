Holmes County— The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announced an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Holmes County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to three as of Sunday, April 19.

The individual is a 44-year-old male with contact to a known COVID-19 case. He has been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts will be monitored daily by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease.

Karen Johnson, Holmes County Health Officer stated, "We will be working closely with the individual, close contacts and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required. We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. I want to stress that social distancing is key to protect those who are most at risk – individuals age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions. Abiding by the stay at home executive order is crucial at this time.”

If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from this area or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the county health department. The health care professional will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.

Please visit the Department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Holmes County Health Department is also operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-614-6045.

In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html to locate and obtain contact information for your local CHD.

The CDC also has a website with information related to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.